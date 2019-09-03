MORE: Data Drive Vanderbilt | Number Crunching Week One | Roundtable

This Saturday’s visit from Vanderbilt is special to Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins. He’s a Nashville kid who will get to play his hometown school. In fact, at one time, it looked like the fifth-year senior would be a Commodore.

“Pretty much before Purdue, they were my biggest recruiter,” said Hopkins, who prepped at Ensworth High. “I was always taking visits. They were just 10 minutes from my house.”

But then, the Vanderbilt staff got shaken up and, well, the school lost interest in Hopkins.



“They switched up recruiting, I wasn’t recruited anymore and Purdue came in,” said Hopkins, whose father Brad was a star offensive tackle with the Tennessee Titans from 1993-2005. “Thankful for Purdue. I’m glad (Vanderbilt) stopped recruiting me.”

Now, Hopkins ranks as one of the nation’s top tight ends. The 6-5, 245-pound Hopkins is coming off a season in which he caught a career-high 34 passes for 583 yards and two scores. He entered 2019 with 69 career receptions for 1,115 yards (16.2 ypc) with nine touchdowns. With Cole Herdman gone, Hopkins is the clear-cut No. 1 option at tight end.

Hopkins began this year with a bang, grabbing six passes for 84 yards and a TD at Nevada, earning John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week honors. Not bad for a guy who spent much of Friday night throwing up during the game.



“Every time I would come off the field, I would have this overwhelming sickness in my stomach just to get something out so that I felt like I had more endurance and I didn’t feel the need to throw up,” said Hopkins. “So, I just had to throw up and get it out.

“If I went back in, I would be OK for a few minutes … I think altitude had a little to do with it, but other than that, I should have done a better job hydrating. I’m not gonna call it a bug yet, but I was throwing up a lot.”

Is Hopkins good to go this week?

“I am better now,” he said. “I am all good, looking good.”

Good, because he’ll have a lot of interested spectators in the Ross-Ade Stadium stands. It’s the second year in a row Hopkins will play before lots of friends and family, as Purdue closed 2018 in the Nashville-based Music City Bowl. Now, Hopkins gets to play Vandy.



“I have a lot of family that are coming to the game to watch me play,” said Hopkins. “Everyone is expecting a show, so that’s what we are gonna try to give them.”

