Here is an eclectic look at some of the numbers for Week 4, heading into Week 5 of the 2019 football season:

King Doerue getting in the end zone three times was a rare occurrence by a Boilermaker true freshman. (Chad Krockover)

19

Years since the Boilermakers had a true freshman score three touchdowns in game as King Doerue did this past Saturday against Minnesota. John Standeford had three scoring receptions in a crucial 41-28 win over Northwestern on Oct. 14, 2000 and was the last to do it. In case you are wondering, Mike Northington holds the Purdue mark for a true freshman when he scored a (then) Big Ten record five rushing TDs in a 48-23 win at Iowa in 1973.

90+

Doerue is also one of just six freshmen dating back to 2000 to have rushed for over 90 yards in a game, and just the third true freshman to do so. Here's the list. - Brandon Kirsch, QB - 2002 | 125 rush yds @ Michigan State - Kory Sheets, RB - 2005 | 101 rush yds @ Minnesota, 137 rush yds @ Indiana - Akeem Hunt, RB - 2011 | 100 rush yds @ Indiana - Markell Jones, RB - 2015 | 90 rush yds vs. Virginia Tech, 157 rush yds @ Michigan State, 92 rush yds vs. Nebraska, 96 rush yds vs. Indiana - Brian Lankford-Johnson, RB - 2016 | 127 rush yds @ Illinois - King Doerue, RB - 2019 | 94 rush yds vs. Minnesota

40/18

Percentage of games during Jeff Brohm's 30-game tenure at Purdue when an opposing quarterback has thrown for a career best in passing yardage. But when you take out the quarterbacks listed with an asterisk (*) where they were in their first or second career start and have since bettered that total, that number drops to 18 percent. They are: 2019: Carson Strong, Nevada - 295 yards | career high (bested 1 time) (1st start) 2019: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 396 yards | career high 2018: Peyton Ramsey, Indiana - 345 yards | career high 2018: Jack Coan, Wisconsin - 160 yards | career high (bested 2 times)* (3rd start) 2018: Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State - 318 yards | career high; (1st start, has only started twice since). 2018 Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State - 470 yards | career high (bested 1 time) 2018: Adrian Martinez, Nebraska - 323 yards | career high (bested 2 times) (3rd start) 2018: Tyler Wiegers, Eastern Michigan - 312 yards | career high (first start) 2017: Khalil Tate, Arizona - 302 yards | career high (bested 4 times) 2017: Tanner Lee, Nebraska - 431 yards | career high 2017: Cam Thomas, Illinois - 159 yards | career high* (1st start, only started once since) 2017: Nathan Rourke, Ohio - 211 yards | career high (bested 8 times)* (2nd start)



13

Rashod Bateman of Minnesota's jersey number. He is one of only two receivers to put up 177 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a game against Purdue dating back to 2000. The only other player was Stephen Williams of Toledo in 2009, when he had 185 yards and two TDs on 15 receptions. Bateman did it in only six receptions. Bateman is also the only player to average 29.5 yards per reception while catching six or more balls against Purdue since at least 2000. He's only the 10th Big Ten player to do it in that same time period.

95.5

Morgan's completion percentage against Purdue last week. He is only the fourth player in the FBS since 2000 to complete 95.5 percent of his passes on 22 or more pass attempts. The only others were Bryn Renner (North Carolina) in 2011, Geno Smith (West Virginia) in 2012 and Greyson Lambert (Georgia) in 2015. Morgan's completion percentage is also a Big Ten single-game record.

2008

Most recent season Purdue has had crowds that exceeded over 50,000 prior to 2019.

23

Purdue's losing streak against ranked foes on the road. The Boilermakers' last win against a ranked foe as the visiting team was Oct. 18, 2003 when 13th ranked Purdue beat 14th ranked Wisconsin 26-23 thanks to a last-second chip shot field goal by Ben Jones. Penn State is ranked No. 12 in the AP poll as of Sept. 29, 2019.

100

Yardage of Raheem Mostert's kickoff return the last time Purdue played at Penn State. It is the Boilermakers' most recent kickoff return for a touchdown and it took place in a 45-21 loss in Happy Valley on Nov. 16, 2013.

25

Purdue has had 25 freshmen (redshirt and true) appear so far in 2019. Nine of those 25 are in their first semester on campus.

4

Starters listed in this week's offensive and defensive depth chart from the state of Indiana, with two coming from the same city. George Karlaftis and Jackson Anthrop are both from West Lafayette, Matt McCann from Fishers and David Bell from Indianapolis.

GoldandBlack.com student assistant Griffin Herdegen, a senior in the Krannert school, contributed mightily to this research.