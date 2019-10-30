Number Crunching: Week 10
Here is an eclectic look at some of the numbers for Week 10 of the 2019 football season:
5
George Karlaftis' jersey number. The true freshman had another big game with two tackles for loss and a sack. His 12.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks through 8 games are impressive and are only matched by a handful of freshmen since 2000: Roosevelt Nix of Kent State, Devonte Fields of TCU, and Aldon Smith of Missouri. None of those players had an interception, which Karlaftis does.
5 (part 2)
Number of times a Big Ten team has won a game (since 2000) when completing three or fewer passes as the Illini did against the Boilermakers on Saturday. Illinois' 26 passing yards, seven pass attempts and three pass completions are all the fewest against Purdue in that span.
14
Games lost in a row by Purdue when throwing for 136 or fewer yards as it did on Saturday vs. Illinois. It was the third-lowest passing total of the Jeff Brohm Era (2018 vs. Eastern Michigan, 2019 vs. Penn State).
13
Purdue has had 13 different players score touchdowns so far through eight games, the most since 2015. Included in this year's total are six freshmen who have scored TDs, the most in the last decade. Here's how that stands up compared to the last 10 years:
2018: 9 players (2 freshmen);
2017: 10 players (1 freshman);
2016: 12 players (3 freshmen);
2015: 14 players (4 freshmen);
2014: 10 players (0 freshmen);
2013: 6 players (3 freshmen);
2012: 16 players (2 freshmen);
2011: 12 players (2 freshmen);
2010: 10 players (2 freshmen);
2009: 7 players (1 freshman).
24
Both Brooks Cormier and Zac Collins have 24 punts through eight games. In no other year this century has Purdue had two different punters at such a number through eight games. And only in 2001 did two punters hit 24 punts at any point in the season.
4.6
Purdue has only been called for 4.6 penalties per game, which makes it one of the 10 least penalized teams in the FBS. The Big Ten in general is quite disciplined, as four of 10 least penalized teams are in the conference: Purdue at 10, Iowa at 8, Wisconsin at 6, and Minnesota at 3.
17
Purdue's ranking in turnovers, as the Boilermakers average two per contest. Only one other Big Ten team, Northwestern, has suffered more turnovers per game.
13 vs. 12
Semisi Fakasiieiki has 13 tackles in the last three games, more than he enjoyed in his entire career prior to the Maryland game this season.
7
Number of football programs which have won 900 games. Nebraska joined the club with its win on Sept. 21 and currently sits at 901 victories, just one behind Notre Dame and two behind Oklahoma. Michigan (959) and Ohio State (919) are one and two, respectively, on the list.
99
Purdue has had three drives of 99 yards for touchdowns in 2019, including one against Illinois. Prior to this year, and in the last 10 seasons, Purdue has only had two 99-yard scoring drives, and they both happened in 2012: one against Eastern Michigan and the other vs. Indiana.
Through eight games, Nebraska has had 17 scoring drives of 75 yards or more in 2019, compared to 13 for Purdue.
