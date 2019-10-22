Here's our eclectic look at 10 numbers that are surrounding Purdue football this week;

5 in 10

Purdue has given up five touchdowns in the last 10 quarters of play. That is the best stretch it has had over a similar span since well ... last year when Purdue gave up five TDs in the span of four quarters of the Illinois (1 touchdown) and Ohio State (2) games and the first half of the loss at Michigan State (2). In 2017, the Boilermakers had three stretches of action where it only gave up just four touchdowns during a 10-quarter span.

416

Rushing total for the Akron Zips, the only team in the FBS that has fewer rushing yards than Purdue. The Boilermakers have 417 rushing yards to date in 2019.

197 and 1

David Bell is the first Big Ten true freshman dating back to 2000 to have 197 receiving yards and a touchdown in the same game.. He is tied for third in the Big Ten (with Tyler Johnson, Minnesota) for receptions with 39, sits at second in receiving yards (14th NCAA) with 635, and is tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns with 4.

4

Big Ten teams Purdue will have an all-time series winning record against if it beats Illinois on Saturday. The Boilermakers hold advantages over Indiana (74-41-1), Iowa (48-39-3) and Northwestern (50-32-1) and is tied with the Illini (44-44-6).

16

Statistical categories that a freshman or redshirt freshman is leading the Boilermakers in 2019. Jack Plummer leads the team in four passing categories, King Doerue three rushing, David Bell three pass receiving and all purpose yardage and George Karlaftis two defensive (TFLs and sacks). Jack Sullivan (pass breakups), Cory Trice (interceptions) and Brooks Cormier (punting) are all rookies at the top of the heap as well.

0

Tight ends in the Big Ten that have more receiving yards than fifth-year senior Brycen Hopkins who leads the league with 396.

41

Years since Purdue had a freshman quarterback throw for 300 or more yards in back-to- back games. Mark Herrmann did it against Ohio U. and Notre Dame in 1977 and Jack Plummer has done it in consecutive weeks against Maryland and Iowa. With another 300-plus yard passing effort, Plummer can become the first Boilermaker freshman to do it three times in a season.

7

Freshman quarterbacks at Purdue who have thrown for over 300 yards in a game. Besides Plummer and Herrmann, Eric Hunter (1989 vs. Michigan) Brandon Hance (2001 vs. Minnesota) Kyle Orton (2001 vs. Washington State), Danny Etling (2013 vs. Indiana) and David Blough (2015 vs. Bowling Green) have done it. Herrmann, Hunter, Orton and Etling were true freshmen.

195

Receptions in the careers (to date) for the Anthrop brothers (Danny, 113, Jackson 82). That is the second highest total among brothers in Purdue history (that we can think of at least) trailing only the Standeford brothers (John 266, and Jake 48) who amassed 314 career grabs.

152

Illinois' total offense numbers for the final 53:02 minutes of the game against Purdue last year in Champaign. After a 77-yard drive on its second possession, the host Illini went ahead 7-0 with 8:03 in the first quarter. Purdue won the game 46-7.