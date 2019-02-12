Purdue searched far and wide for a pass rush last season. And, it never found a consistent push.

How spotty was it in 2018? The Boilermakers ranked just seventh in the Big Ten in sacks, averaging 1.9 per game (25 in 13 games) with the line generating just 10 sacks. As a point of reference, Penn State led the Big Ten with 47 sacks, while Ohio State was No 2 with 41 and Iowa No.3 with 35.

The inability to get after quarterbacks was a big reason why Purdue had the worst pass defense in the Big Ten (284.7 ypg) in 2018. Foes completed 62 percent of their passes.

“The speed factor, the ability to get to the quarterback wasn’t our strength,” said Jeff Brohm. “We need to get better there.”

The defensive ends provided little juice. Long gone are the days when Purdue was known as the “Den of Defensive Ends,” producing the likes of Rosevelt Colvin, Shaun Phillips, Akin Ayodele, Cliff Avril, Chike Okeafor, Ray Edwards, Rob Ninkovich and Ryan Kerrigan. The Boilermakers need to revive that legacy of producing top pass-rushing talent.

The production from the ends last year was middling--at best. Kai Higgins had one sack; Giovanni Reviere had three. Things got so bad, the staff moved linebacker Derrick Barnes to the hybrid linebacker/end “Leo” spot. But Barnes had only three sacks. Who led the team in sacks? It was linebacker Markus Bailey with 5.5. Safety Jacob Thieneman was second with 5.0. Bottom line: Purdue needs a better push from its line. It can’t count on having to blitz to pressure quarterbacks.

“We have to get better at rushing the passer,” said Brohm.

Look for Barnes to reprise his role at the “Leo” spot in 2019. The 6-1, 240-pound junior has a burst off the edge and a quick first step. He figures to get better.

“Derrick Barnes is gonna have to play our 'Leo' position, which is the hybrid defensive end, and be active and productive,” said Brohm.

The wild-card is true freshman early enrollee George Karlaftis. A four-star prospect from nearby West Lafayette High School, Karlaftis is one of Purdue’s biggest recruits in decades. The 6-4, 260-pound Karlaftis checks all the boxes. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s nasty and he’s hungry. Being good is important to him.

“We don’t want to put anything past George,” said Brohm. “He plays hard. He has been productive at his level. Getting him early is huge. We will put him at all positions, strong and weak end, and try to make sure he has a spot on the field and be a high-motor guy that produces. Wherever that happens to be, strong end or weak end, rush end, whatever, we anticipate him being out there as much as he can handle.”

Reviere still may help from time to time off the edge, but his future appears to be at tackle, a spot that produced just three sacks for Purdue in 2019. The staff moved him there prior to the bowl game last season. At 6-5, 270, the sophomore has room to get bigger--and stronger. Reviere may not be quick for an end, but he is for a tackle. Higgins also could have a future inside, as the senior has been moved to tackle this spring. Getting a push from those two along with veteran tackles Lorenzo Neal (a senior out this spring after knee surgery) and Anthony Watts (a junior) would be a boon to the line. And keep an eye on sophomore Jeff Marks, too.



“We have a lot of bodies at that (on the defensive line) in practice,” said Brohm. “Guys that we redshirted like Branson Deen, Jack Sullivan, KJ Stokes, (Jack Cravaack), Lawrence Johnson. He has to step up and be a player for us. Jeff Marks is probable more of an interior guy. Developing a productive pass rusher, that is what we have to work hard at.”

Another player to watch: sophomore Robert McWilliams, who needs to make a move after flashing some good things last season.

“Robert is more of a weak side DE,” said Brohm. “He has put on some weight. He is about 230 now, but he needs to be more productive when we put him in there. He got swallowed by blocks, he wasn’t able to as active and productive as we like but he has to step up. He has some ability and speed-rush ability, but we need to see more production on the field.”

This summer, Purdue will welcome Dontay Hunter. The 6-4, 239-pound Hunter is a good athlete who needs to add size and strength, but he could be a dynamic addition.



“At the end position, that is where we have to get better,” said Brohm. “Kai Higgins and Giovanni moved inside. Whether they can play a little bit outside ... we will see. We have to add George Karlaftis to the mix. And we have to add Dontay Hunter to the mix. Anybody else we can add to the mix, we are going to do it.”