Week 3: Sept. 19-23

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the football during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' safety had an impressive performance in a 27-24 loss to the Colts, totaling five solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Allen's partner in the secondary, Keanu Neal, suffered a season-ending achilles injury, which will be a tough position to replace for Atlanta. This week, the Falcons (1-2) face the Titans (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET.





Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback recorded three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and two pass deflections in a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins. The Cowboys (3-0) match up with the Saints (2-1) on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.



Raheem Mostert: For the third week in a row, Mostert played an impactful role for the red-hot 49ers. He carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards in a 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Mostert recorded his highest yards per carry of the season, averaging 6.6 yards. The 49ers (3-0) have their bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 7 versus the Browns (1-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET.



Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in a 30-14 win versus the Jets. This week, the Patriots (3-0) face the Bills (3-0) at 1 p.m. ET.



Ryan Kerrigan: The Redskins' defensive end started, but did not record any tackles in a 31-15 loss to the Bears. The Redskins (0-3) face the Giants (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



Injury updates

Drew Brees is still estimated to miss five more weeks due to the right thumb injury he endured during Week 2. The Saints (2-1) after beating Seattle 33-27 without Brees, match up with the Cowboys (3-0) this week at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short did not play due to a shoulder injury in the Panthers' 38-20 win versus the Cardinals. The Panthers (1-2) face the Texans (2-1) at 1 p.m. ET.



Week 2: Sept. 12-16

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) takes the short pass in for the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Drew Brees: The Saints' quarterback went down with a thumb injury early in the game versus the Rams. After examinations, it was concluded that ligaments in his hand were also torn, and that he will need surgery. Brees is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Ricardo Allen: The Falcons' free safety recorded four solo tackles in a 24-20 victory against the Eagles. In the final seconds of the first half, Allen had a touchdown saving hit on Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor. This week the Falcons go on the road to face the Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back had an outstanding performance in a 41-17 win over the Bengals. Mostert carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 39 yard touchdown reception. He is expected to carry a large load again in this Sunday's matchup with the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ryan Kerrigan: The Muncie native and Redskins' defensive end had two tackles including a sack in a 31-21 loss to the Cowboys. The Redskins host the Bears on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The Patriots' linebacker had two solo tackles in a 43-0 victory over the Dolphins. This Sunday, the Patriots will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET.

Anthony Brown: The Cowboys' cornerback totaled two solo tackles and had a pass deflection in a win versus the Redskins. Dallas will host the Dolphins this week at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Panthers' defensive tackle recorded one solo tackle in a 14-20 loss against the Buccaneers. It was reported that during Tuesday's practice, Short was working out with the trainers on the sideline. It is undisclosed his possible injury is. The Panthers hit the road this week to play the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET.



Week 1: Sept. 5-9

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints' quarterback shined on Monday night in a heart stopping 30-28 win versus the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson led the Texans to a two- play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining. With the raucous New Orleans crowd behind him, Brees answered with an outstanding drive of his own, taking the Saints all the way to the 41-yard line with two seconds remaining. From there, New Orleans' kicker Will Lutz nailed a game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. Brees completed 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Saints travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Ricardo Allen: Before the Falcons' week one matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen was named one of Atlanta's four captains, along with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack. Allen returned to the starting lineup at the free safety position after last year's season ending achilles injury. He recorded three solo tackles in a 12-28 loss to the Vikings. Next Sunday, the Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The second-year Patriots' linebacker saw action in their 33-3 week one domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bentley had two solo one assisted tackle. The Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Raheem Mostert: The 49ers' running back carried the ball nine times for 40 yards in a 31-17 win over Tampa Bay. The biggest story for Mostert is that his production will increase substantially next week due to the ankle injury of fellow running back and former Indiana Hoosier, Tevin Coleman. The 49ers' week two matchup is at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET.

Kawann Short: The Carolina Panthers' defensive tackle recorded three solo tackles in a 27-30 loss against the Los Angelas Rams. The Panthers host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.