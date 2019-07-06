Purdue is now up to 12 commitments for the 2020 class with the verbal pledge on Saturday morning from Kydran Jenkins.

Jenkins is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker from Jefferson County High in Louisville, Ga. Jefferson County is a 2A school in a six-class Georgia system.



Jenkins is the fourth linebacker commitment in the 2020 class for the Boilermakers, joining Ben Kreul, Clyde Washington and Ryan Brandt--though Brandt is a prep safety. Jenkins is the second Purdue commitment in July, joining Brandt.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Jefferson County recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach Cyrus King on Saturday morning to get the low-down on Purdue's latest commitment.

GoldandBlack.com: What are his strengths?

King: He is very instinctive. He will be a four-year starter for us. He does a great job diagnosing plays. He is a violent striker who is a plus athlete. He is 6-1, 230. He is very explosive.

GoldandBlack.com: How is his speed?



King: He is a 4.6 guy. He ran a 4.7 at the Nike camp. But hand-timed, he is 4.6.



GoldandBlack.com: Good strength?

King: He has placed first twice in our area weight-lifting competition. He bench-presses 320. Power clean is 330. And his squat is 525.



GoldandBlack.com: Where do you think he will fit in at linebacker at Purdue?

King: Everyone is projecting him as an inside linebacker. But, he’s athletic enough to play on the outside. But he is more of an inside guy.



GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to work on?

King: He still needs to work on his lateral quickness. He has put on so much mass in the past year. He played at 220 last year. So, he bulked up quite a bit. We will be working on his lateral quickness this season. We want to improve his flexibility. He is very muscular.



GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he could grow into a defensive end?

King: I spoke to a few coaches about that. One at East Carolina was projecting him as a stand-up outside linebacker, rush end. Tennessee also was recruiting him as an outside 'backer. He does have a big frame to add more weight.



GoldandBlack.com: Why do you think he picked Purdue?

King: He made a connection. (Cornerbacks) Coach (Greg) Brown came to evaluate him in the spring. He also had a connection with (defensive coordinator) Nick Holt. He hasn’t been to campus, but he plans on getting there at the end of the month when the dead period is over. He has a great relationship with those two coaches.

GoldandBlack.com: Does he play any offense?

King: He will play a little running back for us this year. We are moving to the single wing. And he will be one of our primary running backs.



GoldandBlack.com: If not Purdue, where would he have gone?

King: It came down to Purdue and Missouri. Those two. He wanted to focus on the season and get the recruiting process behind him. The draw to play Big Ten football was big. And, he really likes Coach Brown and Coach Holt. A southern kid loves the Big Ten.