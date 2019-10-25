One of Purdue's top defensive line targets from the outset of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Bryce Austin is now on board.

The Rivals.com three-star defensive lineman committed to the Boilermakers over an extensive offer list that over the course of many months has included the likes of Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and many others.



Austin joins D.C.'s Greg Hudgins as Purdue's two defensive line commitments to this point.

His Southfield, Mich., native's commitment comes two weeks after that of wide receiver Maliq Carr, from neighboring Oak Park. The two had previously considered announcing together.

Purdue now holds 20 commitments for the 2020 class.

More to come ...