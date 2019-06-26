After he impressed Purdue at his camp in June, Clyde Washington committed to the Boilermakers after earning a scholarship offer Thursday afternoon.

Washington was previously committed to Temple, but the offer that came in on Wednesday was a profoundly impactful.

"Purdue has always had a big legacy in my family," Washington said.

Washington's grandfather of the same name played for the Boilermakers in the 1950s, setting a strong bond between the player and the school he said "shocked" him with its interest, interest that materialized in the form of an offer weeks after he attended Purdue's June 10 camp.

"Even though it's his story, I want to re-live his legacy," Washington said. "To be going there, I'm truly honored to get to do what my grandfather did and see what my grandfather saw.

"I remember sitting on the couch talking to my dad and telling him that it would be amazing if Purdue even looked at me, and it was an amazing experience when I went to their camp and competed. I remember thinking, 'This is the day. I'm going to show them what we are, us Washingtons."

Obviously, he showed enough.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will play weak-side linebacker for Purdue, becoming its second new linebacker commitment for the 2020 class, joining Wisconsin's Ben Kreul.

"I'm a player who's always going to get after it," Washington said, "come down hill, square you up and driving (ball-carriers) and showing what I have from my hard work my whole life."



Also, the Medford (N.J.) Lenape standout is yet another Boilermaker commitment from the Northeast, joining New York's Tirek Murphy and New Jersey's Michael Alaimo. Saturday morning, Purdue may add another, as New York native Sanoussi Kane, who goes to high school in Jersey, will announce.