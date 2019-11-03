More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Purdue is far from done recruiting offensive linemen for 2020 and just had a prime remaining target on campus, as Texas' Courtland Ford officially visited for the win over Nebraska.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas, has held a Boilermaker offer since August and moved to the forefront of the search for an additional offensive tackle to join Purdue's prior four line commitments, of which only Nalin Fox projects at tackle.

"They see me as a difference-maker," Ford said. "If I come there, they need some offensive linemen and they think I fit perfectly in what they need. They need a difference-maker and they think I'm one of them."