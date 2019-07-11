CARMEL — Deontae Craig may be nearing his college decision.

One of Purdue's top in-state targets for the 2020 class, the Rivals.com three-star defensive end from Culver Academies said he may make his pick before summer's end.

"Right now, my time frame is probably this summer, or maybe August," Craig said at last weekend's Charlie Hughes Shootout basketball tournament around Indianapolis. "I'm just taking it day by day, trying to get ready for next season and seeing what happens."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has taken only three of his five allotted official visits, those being to Tennessee in April, then Indiana and Iowa in June.

"It's been long enough now in this process where I pretty much know what I'm looking for in a school and I'm not really searching for any more offers or anything like that. I had a long conversation with my coaches about it and I feel like we're in a pretty good place."