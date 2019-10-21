Purdue targeting Rivals250 Indy QB Donaven McCulley for 2021 class
More: Purdue 2021 offers | Rivals250
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue is known to be particularly picky when it comes to the quarterbacks it recruits, so that it's targeted Donaven McCulley so early and so seriously would seem to say something.
"They think I can come in there and make a difference, maybe early, like as a freshman or sophomore," McCulley said Friday night, after leading his Lawrence North team to a 45-17 win over Pike.
"It's my ability to make plays. They haven't had a guy like me, and if I went there, I feel like they could do something different."
Continue reading below
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news