{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 23:25:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue targeting Rivals250 Indy QB Donaven McCulley for 2021 class

Lawrence North quarterback and Purdue target Donaven McCulley is one of several Rivals250 prospects in Indiana's 2021 class.
Lawrence North quarterback and Purdue target Donaven McCulley is one of several Rivals250 prospects in Indiana's 2021 class. (GoldandBlack.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue 2021 offers | Rivals250

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue is known to be particularly picky when it comes to the quarterbacks it recruits, so that it's targeted Donaven McCulley so early and so seriously would seem to say something.

"They think I can come in there and make a difference, maybe early, like as a freshman or sophomore," McCulley said Friday night, after leading his Lawrence North team to a 45-17 win over Pike.

"It's my ability to make plays. They haven't had a guy like me, and if I went there, I feel like they could do something different."

