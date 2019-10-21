More: Purdue 2021 offers | Rivals250

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue is known to be particularly picky when it comes to the quarterbacks it recruits, so that it's targeted Donaven McCulley so early and so seriously would seem to say something.

"They think I can come in there and make a difference, maybe early, like as a freshman or sophomore," McCulley said Friday night, after leading his Lawrence North team to a 45-17 win over Pike.

"It's my ability to make plays. They haven't had a guy like me, and if I went there, I feel like they could do something different."



