James Pogorelc was taken aback late last week, when one of his first contacts with Purdue brought with it a scholarship offer.

"It was kind of quick, to say the least," he said.

But though its 2020 recruiting class is pushing capacity as September nears, there's a remaining need.

"They told me they have one more scholarship for the offensive line and they want a tackle to finish up the class," Pogorelc said. "They said I was someone they really like."