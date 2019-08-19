News More News
Looking for another offensive lineman, Purdue targets James Pogorelc

James Pogorelc says he expects to visit Purdue after being offered by the Boilermaker staff this week.
Brian Neubert
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

James Pogorelc was taken aback late last week, when one of his first contacts with Purdue brought with it a scholarship offer.

"It was kind of quick, to say the least," he said.

But though its 2020 recruiting class is pushing capacity as September nears, there's a remaining need.

"They told me they have one more scholarship for the offensive line and they want a tackle to finish up the class," Pogorelc said. "They said I was someone they really like."

