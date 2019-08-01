"It felt like the coaches really knew what they were talking about," Stinson said, "and it just felt like home when I went up there."

Purdue has added its second cornerback recruit to its 2020 recruiting class, as Alabama's Jaylen Stinson committed to the Boilermakers Thursday, on the first day official written offers could be issued.

Stinson, who officially visited Purdue in June, also was offered by Louisville, Nebraska and others earlier in the process. Duke and Florida Atlantic were two others he considered.

The Opelika High School DB was clearly a priority for new cornerbacks coach Greg Brown, who previously coached at near-by Auburn.

"(Purdue) said they think I'm just a really explosive and they could use me on either side of the ball," Stinson said.

Though Purdue mentioned offensive potential and may even plan to use Stinson in the return game, cornerback will be his primary position. There, he'll join Malachi Melton as cornerback recruits in Purdue's class, one in which speed in the secondary has been a clear priority. Stinson's run the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds and a 21.7 in the 200. (He also is a state champion throwing the javelin.)

"Speed," Stinson of Purdue's priority at corner in the 2020 class. "Lots of speed."

Stinson plays safety for Opelika — a matter of the player capable of covering the most ground being put in position to do so — but expects to be well suited for corner in college.

"I'm quick and aggressive and I know how to get to the ball," Stinson said.