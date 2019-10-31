News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 00:07:10 -0500') }} football

Purdue offers junior college linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell

Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue is looking for immediate help at linebacker for 2020. (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Seeking immediate help at linebacker for next season, Purdue this week offered a scholarship to Rivals.com three-star junior college defensive end/linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder from Southwest Mississippi Community College and Louisiana Tech commitment was offered as an inside linebacker, he said.

