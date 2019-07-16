Malachi Melton has committed to Purdue.

The three-star Rivals.com athlete from South Jersey will play cornerback for the Boilermakers, adding a significant infusion of speed to the position.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder from Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City chose Purdue over Rutgers, to which he has family ties, as well as offers from Boston College, Temple and others and continued interest from Penn State, among others.

Melton, a winner of multiple track titles in New Jersey who's run as fast as 6.49 in the 55-meter dash, drew offers as a wide receiver, too, but Purdue targeted him solely for defense, with the possibility of a role with kick returns, too.

"It's my attitude," Melton said in June of his potential as a corner. "I've watched a lot of the greats right now, like Jalen Ramsey, guys who have a lot of swag, and I feel like I can cover dudes left and right. I know I can be a dominant corner, because my favorite coverage is man. Zone is easy to me and I feel like I can make money one day playing corner.

"I have a lot of liquid in my bones. I'm not stiff. I can cover quick dudes, big dudes, it doesn't matter to me."

He is Purdue's first cornerback recruit a 2020 class that could include two at the position, though scholarships are limited, and the Boilermakers' first cornerback addition with first-year assistant Greg Brown coaching the position.

Melton officially visited Purdue in June.

He joins quarterback Michael Alaimo, linebacker Clyde Washington and defensive back Sanoussi Kane as Purdue commitments from New Jersey.

More to come ...