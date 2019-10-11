Four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr commits to Purdue
More: Purdue 2020 commitments
Analysis: Maliq Carr's Purdue commitment
Purdue has landed its highest-rated verbal commitment to date for its 2020 recruiting class, as Rivals.com four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 prospect Maliq Carr committed to the Boilermakers Friday, on his birthday and long-planned decision date.
The 6-foot-5, 230-plus-pound receiver from Oak Park, Mich., had narrowed his list of choices to just Purdue and Georgia, officially, but is known to have been set on the Boilermakers for some time.
He'd also been offered by a who's-who of college football powers, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and many others among them.
Rivals.com ranks Carr as the No. 157 player overall nationally.
Continue reading below
Carr's commitment continue's Purdue's aggregation of talent at wide receiver under Jeff Brohm, JaMarcus Shephard and Co., joining high-profile recruits in recent years such as Rondale Moore in 2018, David Bell and Milton Wright in 2019, and Collin Sullivan as well for 2020.
Also a very good basketball player, Carr intends to play basketball at Purdue too and was jointly recruited by Matt Painter's basketball staff, as well. Carr, a versatile forward who played for Detroit's The Family program on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, is the son of Missouri assistant basketball coach Cornell Mann and considered higher-end mid-major level of basketball prospect.
Carr was one of Purdue's highest priorities in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and his process has sort of dovetailed with that of another — defensive lineman Bryce Austin, who's from Southfield, Mich., which neighbors Oak Park.
Austin told Rivals.com Thursday night he intends to announce his college decision on Oct. 25. Purdue has long Austin's leader, In the face of offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and many others.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.