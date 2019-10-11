Purdue has landed its highest-rated verbal commitment to date for its 2020 recruiting class, as Rivals.com four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 prospect Maliq Carr committed to the Boilermakers Friday, on his birthday and long-planned decision date.

The 6-foot-5, 230-plus-pound receiver from Oak Park, Mich., had narrowed his list of choices to just Purdue and Georgia, officially, but is known to have been set on the Boilermakers for some time.

He'd also been offered by a who's-who of college football powers, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and many others among them.

Rivals.com ranks Carr as the No. 157 player overall nationally.

