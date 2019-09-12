Purdue Official Visit Preview: Four-star receiver Maliq Carr
More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments
This weekend Purdue plays host to what will probably be its biggest-name official visitor of this recruiting cycle and potentially one of the jewels of what could be another strong class for Jeff Brohm and Co.
Rivals.com four-star prospect and Rivals250 wide receiver Maliq Carr will make his official visit to West Lafayette this weekend, a little less than a month from his long-planned announcement date of Oct. 11, his birthday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news