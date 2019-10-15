News More News

Purdue gets involved with junior college offensive lineman

College of DuPage offensive lineman Max Schumann was offered by Purdue last week

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

As Purdue inevitably looks for immediate help not only for its offensive line for next season, attention will be paid to the junior college market, among other avenues.

One apparent possibility: Max Schumann of the College of DuPage in Chicagoland.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder and St. Charles East High School product fielded a verbal scholarship offer from Boilermaker staff members last week, he said.

Schumann plays center, a position Purdue told him it may be in the market for help.

"I was a bit shocked by it, especially it being my first (offer)," Schumann said. "It did come out of the blue."

