Purdue gets involved with junior college offensive lineman
As Purdue inevitably looks for immediate help not only for its offensive line for next season, attention will be paid to the junior college market, among other avenues.
One apparent possibility: Max Schumann of the College of DuPage in Chicagoland.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder and St. Charles East High School product fielded a verbal scholarship offer from Boilermaker staff members last week, he said.
Schumann plays center, a position Purdue told him it may be in the market for help.
"I was a bit shocked by it, especially it being my first (offer)," Schumann said. "It did come out of the blue."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news