As Purdue inevitably looks for immediate help not only for its offensive line for next season, attention will be paid to the junior college market, among other avenues.

One apparent possibility: Max Schumann of the College of DuPage in Chicagoland.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder and St. Charles East High School product fielded a verbal scholarship offer from Boilermaker staff members last week, he said.

Schumann plays center, a position Purdue told him it may be in the market for help.

"I was a bit shocked by it, especially it being my first (offer)," Schumann said. "It did come out of the blue."