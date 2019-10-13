Purdue has added a 2020 verbal commitment from Pontiac (Mich.) Notre Dame offensive lineman Nalin Fox.

Fox was previously committed to Toledo.

The offensive tackle is Purdue's fourth offensive line commitment for its 2020 recruiting class, joining Interior line prospects Gus Hartwig, Josh Kaltenberger and Jared Bycznyski.

Purdue now holds 19 commitments for its 2020 class.

More to come ...