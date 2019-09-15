Purdue is on the board for its 2021 class, landing an early verbal commitment on Sunday from Brownsburg High School wide receiver Preston Terrell, who visited West Lafayette for each of the season's first two home games.

"My visit last night was amazing I always love being there with the coaches and players and getting that game time experience," Terrell said Sunday, prior to announcing his commitment. "I’ve seen a lot of great things from Purdue from academics to the coaches and players and football just all around a amazing school."

More to come ...



