BROWNSBURG — Friday night, new Purdue Class of 2021 commitment Preston Terrell looked the part of one of the top wide receiver prospects in Indiana, if not the top prospect, and a Big Ten-level player-in-waiting.
The Brownsburg High School junior, in his first season at the school, caught two touchdowns and finished in the vicinity of 150 receiving yards as the Bulldogs routed previously 4-0 Fishers, 42-17.
Below, check out video of each of Terrell's touches on offense and special teams, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.
