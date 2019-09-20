News More News
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue commitment Preston Terrell vs. Fishers

New Purdue Class of 2021 commitment Preston Terrell caught two touchdowns vs. Fishers Friday night. (GoldandBlack.com)

BROWNSBURG — Friday night, new Purdue Class of 2021 commitment Preston Terrell looked the part of one of the top wide receiver prospects in Indiana, if not the top prospect, and a Big Ten-level player-in-waiting.

The Brownsburg High School junior, in his first season at the school, caught two touchdowns and finished in the vicinity of 150 receiving yards as the Bulldogs routed previously 4-0 Fishers, 42-17.

Below, check out video of each of Terrell's touches on offense and special teams, brought to you by Twin City Chrysler Jeep Ram.

