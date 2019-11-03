For its win over Nebraska, Purdue hosted official visitors from perhaps Its top remaining high school targets on both the defensive and offensive lines, as D-tackle Octavious Oxendine and offensive tackle Courtland Ford were in town.

Oxendine Is one of the most highly regarded defensive tackle/nose tackle prospects In the country, and a relatively ready-made player at a position where Purdue needs help, on the Interior of Its defensive line. Early opportunity was undoubtedly part of its message to the aptly named 300-pounder.