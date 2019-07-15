Purdue Football Recruiting Reset: Offensive Line
With the June recruiting cycle having run its course and most — but not all — of the decisions to come from it in, the picture becomes clearer now for every school in the country, now that the summer has become so important in the building of classes.
That in mind, GoldandBlack.com is taking a position-by-position look at Purdue's 2020 class following June, what's happened to this point and what's yet to happen.
Today: Offensive line.
RUNDOWN
This was a class Purdue hoped would yield a breakthrough crop of offensive line recruits, Boilermaker coaches painting that position as a final piece of the puzzle of sorts after signing some outstanding skill-position offensive prospects and a handful of impact defenders in the 2019 class.
To date, Purdue has seen a number of priority recruits opt elsewhere, but has secured three offensive line commitments, all of from players who profile as interior linemen, at least two of them capable of playing center. It seems like Purdue will sign four linemen in this class, and assuming it does, it stands to reason to suggest a tackle would make sense, though guard/center types were clearly an emphasis in this class.
