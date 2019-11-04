Purdue offered 2021 Detroit offensive tackle during unofficial visit
Purdue's enjoyed unprecedented success recruiting the Detroit area the past two classes, and will hit the city hard again in 2021, particularly at one positive: Offensive line.
Already, Oak Park's Rayshaun Benny and Cass Tech's Raheem Anderson were established as targets.
Saturday, Cass Tech's Terrence Enos Jr. joined them, as he was offered a scholarship during an unofficial visit for Purdue's win over Nebraska.
