Purdue's enjoyed unprecedented success recruiting the Detroit area the past two classes, and will hit the city hard again in 2021, particularly at one positive: Offensive line.

Already, Oak Park's Rayshaun Benny and Cass Tech's Raheem Anderson were established as targets.

Saturday, Cass Tech's Terrence Enos Jr. joined them, as he was offered a scholarship during an unofficial visit for Purdue's win over Nebraska.

