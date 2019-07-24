Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher was exasperated. He had no answer for Rondale Moore. No one on the Wildcat defense did.

"I couldn’t even catch him,” said Fisher, an All-Big Ten linebacker who was one of the first Big Ten players to try to contain Moore in 2018. “I don’t think I ever encountered him because he was in the end zone when I was looking back. Where did he go?”

That August night under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium with a national TV audience watching, Fisher saw Moore set the Purdue single-game record for all-purpose yards (313) in the season opener. The Wildcats prevailed, 31-27, but Moore made his mark. He burned Northwestern for 11 catches for 109 yards and a score, and he ran twice for 79 yards and a touchdown. If that wasn’t enough, Moore also ran back five kickoffs for 125 yards.

"That dude is something else,” said Fisher.

It was a preview of things to come, with Fisher learning what the rest of the college football world soon would discover: Moore is a special player. The New Albany, Ind., native and product of Trinity High in Louisville, Ky.,--the alma mater of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm--went on to collect a raft of honors during a sensational freshman season:

• Big Ten Receiver of the Year

• Big Ten Freshman of the Year

• All-Big Ten

• Consensus All-American



• Paul Hornung Award winner

On and on and on the list of accolades went. Now, the question begs: What will Moore do for an encore in 2019?

“I am just trying to stay humble,” he said. “I want our team to win and improve.”

That’s something about Moore that’s not chronicled in black and white in his bio: His humility. For someone who has gotten so much, so fast, Moore remains grounded and selfless. He’s a unique individual who isn’t impressed by his resume. It’s all about improving ... and wanting to win.

That was apparent to Brohm the moment Moore stepped on campus with a load of expectations. Moore wanted to make a difference. That’s one reason why he surprised many recruiting pundits and picked Purdue over scores of offers from across the nation. And Moore quickly strutted his stuff in the aforementioned debut vs. Northwestern--and he never stopped.

"We knew he’d be special,” said Brohm. “He showcased that in practice. I didn’t think it would translate to the game that fast, but it did. From the get-go, we threw a lot at him. We tapered it back for Game One. After he did those things … he’s a dynamic player. He has great speed and strength, and he’s a great receiver.”

Moore finished the year with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran for 213 yards and averaged 6.8 yards on 12 punt returns and 20.1 yards on 33 kickoff returns. When the dust had cleared, Moore had set school marks for most all-purpose yards in a season (2,215) and tied the school record for most 100-yard receiving games (7).

“This is a football guy,” said Brohm. “He wants to be a great football player and he will do everything in his power to get that done. That’s his goal. He is very driven. He wants to have great success. And he wants to duplicate--if not do better--than he did last season.”



