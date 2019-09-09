Twin City Superstore Video: Monday's with Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore met with the media, discussing his big game on Saturday, that TD catch where he got an assist from an official and his long punt return that got called back. And does Jeff Brohm ever yell at him like he did at Elijah Sindelar on Saturday?
