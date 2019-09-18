Purdue’s issues running the ball are well-documented.

Through three games, the Boilermakers rank No. 128 out of 130 FBS schools in rushing, averaging 50.0 ypg. Only Akron (48.3 ypg) and Texas State (25.0 ypg) are averaging fewer yards rushing. Jeff Brohm is acutely aware of his team's rushing problems.

"We have to get more physical at the point of attack," Brohm said after practice on Tuesday. "The interior of the line has to knock people back. And drive some people.

"When you run 3rd and-one multiple times and can’t get a yard, that’s not good enough."

Purdue opened the season with 96 yards rushing on 29 carries in a 34-31 defeat at Nevada. And the ground game has regressed from there. In a 42-24 victory vs. Vanderbilt, the Boilermakers ran 18 times for 31 yards. In last week’s 34-13 loss to TCU, Purdue rushed 25 times for 23 yards.

"We just have to work on getting low, getting low and driving people off the ball," said junior left offensive tackle Grant Hermanns. "And getting attitude. If you look at all the good o-lines, all of them have attitudes. An attitude of being the meanest one on the field and not taking crap from anybody.

"We have it. We just need more of it. And we need more of it without someone punching us first. We need to deliver the first punch."

Add it all up, and the Boilermakers have 72 rushes for 150 yards, averaging 2.1 yards per carry with one TD. The 150 rushing yards is the lowest output of any Purdue team through three games dating back to 2000. The longest run of the season is a 13-yarder by Zander Horvath. The lone rushing touchdown was scored by a quarterback, Elijah Sindelar.

As a point of contrast, Purdue opponents have rushed 110 times for 526 yards and five touchdowns with a long run of 37 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 175.3 yards per game.

Several factors are hindering Purdue's inability to generate a representative ground game in the early goings of 2019. Chief among the issues is the line, which has struggled to get a consistent push. A lack of experience is the chief culprit. And now, the unit is without its most experienced blocker in fifth-year senior right guard Matt McCann, who has 38 career starts but is dealing with an ankle injury suffered vs. Vanderbilt that kept him out vs. TCU. It's not known when McCann will return.

Story continues below photo