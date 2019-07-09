GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.



MORE: Game No. 12

Jeff Brohm has done a lot of positive things in just two seasons in West Lafayette. And one of them is going 2-0 vs. the Hoosiers. And each game vs. IU the last two seasons had bowl eligibility on the line for both teams, making victory that much sweeter for the Boilermakers. Purdue went bowling, while Indiana sat at home Bucket-less and bowl-less.

So, while Purdue punched its postseason ticket vs. the Hoosiers each of the last two seasons, Indiana was left home with 5-7 records in 2017 and 2018 in Tom Allen's two seasons. Before that, Purdue had lost four in a row to Indiana for the first time since 1944-47. That’s the most wins in a row for IU vs. Purdue … ever.

Don’t be shocked if the stakes are high again when these schools meet in the finale at Ross-Ade Stadium for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana has the makings of a decent offense. Look for IU to perhaps lean on the pass under new offensive coordnator Kalen DeBoer, who came from Fresno State. (OC Mike DeBord retired.) The Hoosiers have some nice options at quarterback, led by Peyton Ramsey. And there is no shortage of quality wideouts, but the line must develop so promising RB Stevie Scott has room. Allen has handed over defensive coordinator duties to linebackers coach Kane Wommack. The secondary could be salty, but more playmakers are needed along the front seven.

Bottom line: Indiana has been to just three bowls since 1993. And that's difficult to do in a bloated bowl era. Even more amazing: The Hoosiers haven't won a bowl in 29 years (Pat yourself on the back if you guessed "1991 Copper Bowl" as Indiana's last postseason triumph.) Allen is a solid coach, but IU has lost the offensive edge it had under Kevin Wilson. And, honestly, the defense--Allen's bailiwick--slipped in 2018. This is a must-win game for Purdue--it always is--if it wants to go bowling. In fact, no game on the schedule annually is more of a tenor of Purdue's program than this one.



Series: 74-41-6, Purdue

Last Purdue win: 2018, 28-21 at Indiana

Last Indiana win: 2016, 26-24 at Indiana