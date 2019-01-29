Survey says ...

Purdue soon will find out, as it has begun emailing a survey called "Your Ross-Ade Stadium" to John Purdue Club members this week. It also went live on the school sports website--PurdueSports.com--on Tuesday. Anyone is free to fill out the survey, which the website says should take "about 15 minutes."

Survey link

The survey is wide-ranging and asks myriad questions from ... "what are your current feelings about Purdue football? ... to ... "how early do you enter the stadium?" ... to ... "where do you park."



The survey also details a mix of seating options presumably under consideration. There is an artist rendering of a Field Level Club Lounge, which the survey describes as an area "where fans can enjoy field-level views of the game plus interactions with the players as they exit the locker room. These lounges have dedicated bars, premium food and beverage options, high-definition TVs, and a variety of comfortable seating options."

The survey explores other seating sections like "open decks or patios," similar to the current configuration in place in the south end zone that offers a field view along with food and beverages, including alcohol.



The survey also illustrates a "family area," where "parents can let their children play, engage and enjoy the game experience in a secure, comfortable environment. These areas include open seating and standing areas with views of the field plus dedicated food and beverage options."

Deeper in the survey, there are renderings of a proposed potential future upper-deck on the East side of the stadium and a potential future open-air concourse on the same side of Ross-Ade Stadium.

Another gathering-place concept in the survey that is illustrated for fans is a "stadium-connected open area (or lounge)." It is described thusly: "Though lacking a view of the field, these areas are packed with bars, TVs, and often a variety of concessions options (e.g., local cuisine stands, Food Trucks, etc.), delivering an energy-packed atmosphere that fans can enjoy before, during and after games in the stadiums' concourse and outdoor areas."

Loge boxes and personal suites in the end zone also are part of the survey, as the school looks to update a stadium opened in 1924 and renovated in 2002. The last big change to Ross-Ade Stadium: lights were added in 2017.





