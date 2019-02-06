MORE SPRING PREVIEWS: Quarterbacks | Offensive line | Running backs | Receivers

EXIT INTERVIEW: Cole Herdman

The former staff didn’t do much well from a recruiting standpoint, but It did leave Jeff Brohm some good options at tight end. And the tight end slot remains in as good of shape as any position on the roster. In fact, Purdue’s tight ends could rate among the best in the Big Ten.

WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue loses a solid contributor in Cole Herdman, who leaves campus with 91 career catches for 1,010 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per reception. His senior season fizzled, as he had a career-low 18 catches for 196 yards with no touchdowns. He was limited to 10 games because of issues with stingers. Herdman’s best season? It was in 2016, when as a sophomore he had 35 grabs for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

The good news: Purdue has a promising tight end in senior Brycen Hopkins back. The 6-5, 245-pound Hopkins continues to emerge and could develop into an NFL prospect. His bloodlines are outstanding, as Hopkins' father Brad was a long-time offensive tackle in the NFL. His numbers have improved each season. As a freshman, Hopkins had 10 catches for 183 yards and four TDs. As a sophomore, he made 25 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, Hopkins grabbed 34 passes for 583 yards and two scores. Add it up, and that’s 69 catches for 1,115 yards (16.2 ypc) and nine TDs. He could be one of the Big Ten's best tight ends in 2019.



The staff has a good backup in Darius Pittman, who should see his role expand. The junior flashed promise his first two seasons on campus, as he was the rare true freshman to play in 2017. The 6-3, 250-pound Pittman has just two career catches for 23 yards, but he has been an asset as a blocker.

Jess Trussell transferred after playing sparingly the last three seasons.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The staff is eager to get a closer look at redshirt freshman Payne Durham this spring. The 6-5, 245-pound Durham drips with potential and could became a viable option. He still needs to get stronger and tougher as a blocker, but Durham has the size and skill-set the staff likes at the position. Know this: He played lacrosse prior to picking up football as a senior in high school.

This summer, Purdue will welcome two tight ends it’s excited about led by Kyle Bilodeau, a 6-5, 238-pounder who played in the Under Armor All-American Game. Perhaps he can carve out a role in 2019. And 6-5, 233-pound Garrett Miller also comes aboard. The rub with newbies: Are they strong enough to block? Regardless, the future looks bright at this position.

NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Brycen Hopkins, senior



2. Darius Pittman, sophomore



3. Payne Durham, redshirt freshman

