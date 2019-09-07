In a touching tribute that featured Tyler Trent's family, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, athletic director Mike Bobinski and chairman of the Board of Trustees Mike Berghoff, Purdue dedicated the student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium in honor of Tyler Trent.

