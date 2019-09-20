News More News
Depth chart check-up: Purdue counting on preponderance of younger players

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Everywhere you look on Purdue's depth chart, you see youth, you see inexperience.

There is a true freshman starting at defensive end. And there also is a true freshman strong safety running with the first-team defense. The No. 1 right offensive tackle is a redshirt freshman. In fact, among the entire offensive line ranks, there are just two seniors. And one of those is a converted defensive tackle.

That's the reality of the Boilermakers as they catch their breath during an off week. Purdue (1-2) must balance an imbalanced roster that tilts toward youth in hopes of finding a winning formula before jumping back into the water on September 28, when Minnesota (3-0) visits for the Big Ten opener.

Players like defensive end George Karlaftis, strong safety Jalen Graham and receiver David Bell are carrying the flag of the 2019 class of true freshmen. Karlaftis and Graham start, while Bell--who hurt a shoulder last week--has been playing a big role off the bench. The top punter is true freshman Brooks Cormier.

There are many redshirt freshmen from the class of 2018 contributing this season, too. Will Bramel is starting at right offensive tackle, and Amad Anderson, Jr., is emerging as a starting wideout. On defense, Lawrence Johnson has stepped in with the first-team with Lorezno Neal out with an injury.

Underclassmen are sprinkled throughout the depth chart: redshirt freshman defensive end Branson Deen, true freshman wideout Milton Wright, redshirt freshman tight end Payne Durham, true freshman running back King Doerue, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Eric Miller, redshirt freshman guard Jimmy McKenna, true freshman safety Marvin Grant. And then there are the sophomores. It goes on and on for a depth chart that's dominated by youth.

GoldandBlack.com broke down the offensive and defensive snap-count contributions from each class for the first three games of 2019. And the findings are revealing. Ideally, a roster leans on upperclassmen, juniors, seniors and fifth-year seniors. But Purdue is counting heavily on players recruited in Jeff Brohm's first three classes. Not ideal. Some observations:

• 58 percent of offensive snaps have been taken by underclassmen (freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores), while 46 percent of defensive snaps have been taken by underclassmen.

• Purdue is getting significant contributions from just seven offensive players who signed with Darrell Hazell: TE Brycen Hopkins; QB Elijah Sindelar; G Matt McCann; G Alex Criddle; OT Grant Hermanns; WR Jared Sparks; WR Jackson Anthrop. The defense is getting significant contributions from just five defensive players who signed with Hazell: S Navon Mosley; CB Simeon Smiley; LB Markus Bailey; S Brennan Thieneman; DT Anthony Watts.

Offensive snap counts by class
True Fr. RS Fr. Sophs. Juniors Seniors 5th Sr.

Bell 109

Bramel 214

Beach 203

*Hermanns 212

*Criddle 214

*Hopkins 166

Wright 68

Anderson 134

Moore 172

*Sparks 72

*Sindelar 158

Doerue 61

Plummer 56

Horvath 132

*Anthrop 56

*McCann 103

Sheffield 2

Durham 55

Stickford 87

Pittman 13

Armour 26

Washington 24

Miller 2

Garvin 11

240

487

633

353

214

427
*Hazell signee
Offense
Brohm-recruited player snap counts Hazell-recruited player snap counts

1,373

981
Defensive snap counts by class
True Fr. RS Fr. Sophs. Juniors Seniors 5th Sr.

Karlaftis 207

Johnson 112

Mackey 245

Barnes 204

*Mosley 200

Holt 214

Graham 193

Deen 97

Major 239

*Smiley 195

Higgins 63

*Bailey 163

Grant 12

Sullivan 34

Reviere 76

*Watts 181

Allen 4

Trice 9

Alexander 14

Jones 123

Rucker 3

*Thi'n''n 97

Smith 3

416

258

574

800

263

377
* Hazell signee
Defense
Brohm-recruited player snap counts Hazell-recruited player snap counts

1,852

836

{{ article.author_name }}