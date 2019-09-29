Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Offensive line, official visits and more
With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN DOMINATE VISIT WEEKEND
When Rayshaun Benny showed up at Purdue, it had a message for one of the top offensive linemen nationally in the 2021 class.
The Rivals.com four-star junior from the same high school as Boilermaker 2020 target Maliq Carr unofficially visited for the Minnesota game.
"They said to look all around and see that they have players at every position," Benny said, "but they need offensive linemen, and that's where I'd come in at."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news