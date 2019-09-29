With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.

When Rayshaun Benny showed up at Purdue, it had a message for one of the top offensive linemen nationally in the 2021 class.

The Rivals.com four-star junior from the same high school as Boilermaker 2020 target Maliq Carr unofficially visited for the Minnesota game.

"They said to look all around and see that they have players at every position," Benny said, "but they need offensive linemen, and that's where I'd come in at."