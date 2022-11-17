After last week's victory over Illinois, Purdue is officially bowl-eligible. Two questions remain. How does Purdue finish the season and where will they be selected to play for Bowl Season? Here are predictions from around the internet.

ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs Pitt

If you are wanting a freezing-cold bowl game, look no further! Held in Yankee Stadium, the Pinstripe Bowl would be my least favorite of the destinations listed thus far. Send Purdue to a warm weathered area with nice weather, no need to play in bad weather, right? The Pinstripe Bowl would be played on December 29th at 2:00 PM ET.

Action Network: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs Pitt

Held on December 30th at noon, the Duke's Mayo Bowl is a personal favorite. Who does not love a noon bowl game? The Boilermaker faithful would get to see a bowl of Duke's Mayonaise dumped on Coach Brohm as well, it is a win-win. Pitt is smack dab in the middle of the nation in terms of scoring (29 ppg) and points allowed (23.9 ppg). The USC Transfer, Kedon Slovis is their starting quarterback and has had an up-and-down year. Their offense has a great ground attack, led by Israel Abanikanda, he has over 1,200 yards rushing on the season and averages nearly six yards per carry. The game is hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bank of America Stadium. Not a bad spot for a quick trip for Purdue fans.

Sports Illustrated: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Florida

In what would essentially be a home game for the Gator faithful, the ReliaQuest Bowl is hosted in Tampa Bay. There are some great beaches in that area for an extended trip for Purdue fans and the last time Purdue went to a stadium that was a home game for the opposing team, it turned out well, right, Tennessee? Florida is expected to be much better than they are this season, with potential first-round quarterback, Anthony Richardson leading the way. Richardson has struggled to complete passes, completing only 55% of his passes. The Gators rely heavily on their three-headed rushing attack, featuring Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Anthony Richardson. The trio all have over 550 yards of rushing a piece. This game would be held on January 2nd at Noon. Nice way to spend the New Year, in Tampa Bay. CBS Sports also has Purdue playing Florida in the ReliaQuest Bowl.



Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl vs Ole Miss