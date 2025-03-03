Purdue bracketology watch: Where Boilers stand after UCLA win

Will the Selection Committee be convinced Purdue is cured of the ills that caused its recent losing streak? The Boilers have two weeks to prove it. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue players were in agreement ahead of their matchup with UCLA Friday.



"We knew we couldn't lose again," freshman guard C.J. Cox said Monday.



That's true for the player's confidence, surely, as well as the discontent of a fan base used to winning. It was also true for the Boilers' postseason seeding aspirations. The win over the Bruins counted as a Quadrant 1 win, among the best at boosting a team's resume and Purdue's first since it beat Iowa almost a month ago.



Every Monday through the rest of the season, I will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide in roughly two weeks when it draws up the tournament field.

This week, Purdue's predicted seed continued to feel reverberations of the Boilers' recent losing streak but showed signs of an upward trend.



Advertisement

Bracketologist opinions: 4-5 seed



Bracket sentiment will always trail results, and that's what we observed this week, as Purdue's average seed dipped further, from 3.3 on Feb. 26 to 4.14 Monday, on bracketmatrix.com.



Friday's win against UCLA swayed opinions some, though: Purdue's average seed among brackets predicted Saturday and beyond is about four, against 4.2 beforehand.

CBS's Jerry Palm listed Purdue as a No. 3 seed Sunday, playing in Providence the first weekend with an East (Newark) regional draw. On3's James Fletcher III predicted the Boilers for a No. 5 seed in the Midwest (Indianapolis), playing their first game(s) in Denver.





By the numbers: 4-5 seed



Bracket resume algorithms, like they did last week, could show us which way the Boilers' seed prediction is likely to go in the coming days.

If only they were still in agreement.



For the first time this season, EvanMiya's Resume Quality and Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble formulas substantially differ on the quality of Purdue's results. The former is higher on the Boilers, at 14th, while WAB slots them in at No. 20.

EvanMiya's numbers allow for slightly more granular analysis, splitting up a team's resume quality number into the impressiveness of its wins and the excusableness of its losses, so that may be the best place to do some investigating.



Purdue's loss quality has been dogging it for weeks, holding up worse next to its win quality even before the team dropped four-straight games. The site doesn't allow for looks into the past, but my memory holds that Purdue's loss quality dipped into the high 30s after its loss to Indiana.



Now, the Boilers' loss quality places 25th and their win quality was boosted to 13th after they knocked off the Bruins. So a strong finish to the season would likely leave a No. 3 seed on the table for Purdue.



Purdue is now 8-8 in Quadrant 1, picking up its first such win in nearly a month over UCLA. The Boilers tie for sixth in the country in Quad 1 wins, but their win percentage in them lags some other No. 4 seed contenders like Michigan (8-4) and Texas Tech (6-5).

As has been the case for more than a month now, Purdue's Quad 2 record provides a boost: The Boilers are 6-1 in Quad 2 for a combined 14-9 record in the top two quadrants.



How do tournament resume metrics work?