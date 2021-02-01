GoldandBlack - Purdue breaks back into top 25

Coming off a win over No. 21 Minnesota and with a series of notable Big Ten wins under its belt, Purdue's back in the top 25.

The Boilermakers are ranked for the first time this season, coming in at No. 24 In Monday's AP poll.

One of the youngest teams in the country, Purdue's now 7-4 in the Big Ten heading into Tuesday night's game at Maryland. The Boilermakers already have three Big Ten road wins — Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana — and have won four games against ranked opponents (at the time of the game). Purdue has already swept a two-game regular season series with No. 7 Ohio State.

Ten Big Ten teams have now been ranked at one time or another this season.