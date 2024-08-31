There is no feeling to compares to that first-game excitement, with every program jovial and hopeful regarding their season's outlook. Such a feeling was not present in West Lafayette a year ago, as the Boilermakers suffered a season-opening defeat to kick off the Ryan Walters era, that evolved into a 4-8 campaign.

Saturday provided a different beginning, to what Purdue hopes is a brighter year in 2024. The Boilermakers began the season on a high note, defeating Indiana State 49-0. It was the first shoutout and biggest margin of victory for the program in nearly two years, when Purdue beat these same Sycamores 56-0 in 2022.

"I think today, I felt like we expected to have this type of outcome, so nobody was surprised by it. I felt like we just did what we're supposed to do. You know, we've been harping on especially first game, everybody's pressing to play, just doing your job, and that's what has gotten you to play efficient up to this point," head coach Ryan Walters said.

Despite the matchup against an FCS school that won just three games the last two seasons and were at a severe talent deficit, Walters believes his team bought into the message of their opponents being nameless and faceless.

"We've been harping on no matter who our opponent is, we're not worried about logos or who they are, just nameless, faceless opponents. Playing our brand of football, regardless of what the score is or who the opponent is, respecting the preparation, respecting the way we study, watch film, respecting the way you practice, and ultimately coming out here on game day and respecting your opponent by playing as hard as you can," Walters said.

While the final outcome was expected from the Boilermakers' perspective, quarterback Hudson Card's record-setting day would have been a lofty expectation for even the most optimistic of people. No other Boilermaker picked up more confidence or had a better showing than that of Card. The redshirt senior was immaculate in the lopsided victory, dissecting the Indiana State defense comfortably from the pocket for most of the afternoon.

It was as sharp of a performance as you will ever seen from a signal caller, having more touchdowns than incompletions.

Card was 24/25 on the day for 273 yards and four scores through the air as he orchestrated an efficient Purdue offense for the better part of three quarters. Not only was his 96% completion percentage a career-high in a single game with more than five attempts, it was also a new school record as well as tied an FBS record for completion percentage in a game. Only Greyson Lambert (Georgia 2015), Kyle Allen (Houston 2017) and Seth Doege (Texas Tech 2011) have reached such marks in an FBS game.

Card deflected some of the praise to his receivers, of which he found four of to make up his career-best touchdown total, as well as a new-look offensive line that allowed just one sack on the afternoon. While Ryan Walters has seen the strides his signal caller has made over the last year.

"I think it's just the preparation that we put it in. I couldn't have done it without everyone around me. You know, the o-line played their butts off, you know, I barely got hit, and then, all the guys around me make me look good at the end of the day. So, we have talented guys out there that I can feed the ball too and go make plays," Card said.

"I'm not surprised, because he's been doing this, really since spring ball. I've been talking about how much more comfortable he is, how much more confident he is, and not only the scheme and know what we're doing offensively, but just as a leader in embracing his role as a quarterback of his team. I anticipated a big jump from year one to year two, and it's only one game, but I've seen that type of jump in spring ball and fall camp," Walters said.