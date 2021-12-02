Purdue can win a shootout with Iowa, but would rather not have to

Purdue's probably been the best offensive team in college basketball through the first seven games of the season.

If there's anyone, though, against which the second-ranked Boilermakers might meet their match, that team might be visiting Mackey Arena on Friday night to open Big Ten play.

Iowa doesn't have Luka Garza or Joe Wieskamp anymore, but though the names and faces change, the Hawkeyes always score points, and this season's been no exception.

Whereas Purdue ranks No. 1 nationally in points per possession (per Synergy Sports), Iowa comes in at No. 2. Where the Boilermakers rank No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency (per KenPom), Iowa's fourth. These are the first- and second-ranked three-point shooting percentages among Big Ten teams.

For Purdue, the matchup dynamics start with playing the game on its terms as much as possible. The Boilermakers have been virtually flawless as a transition offense this season and more than willing and able to play fast when opportunities present themselves. But they'd like to keep Iowa from doing those very same things on Friday night.

"We have to stop their transition," said guard Isaiah Thompson, who'll combine with Eric Hunter to defend improved Hawkeye point guard Joe Touissant, fresh off making the game-winner at Virginia. "They're a really great transition team. They really want to push the ball, get paint touches and kick out to their shooters. If we do a good job jamming the ball and not allowing kick-aheads, that can be a really big factor in the game."

Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray has done for Iowa what Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey have done at Purdue. He's emerged as an elite player as a sophomore, averaging nearly 25 points per game thus far. He'll be freshman forward Caleb Furst's and sophomore Mason Gillis' matchup but will require a team-wide effort to stop, considering Purdue historically switches 1 through 4.

Murray hurt his knee at Virginia, but every indication from Iowa has been that he expects to play in West Lafayette.

