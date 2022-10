He's baaaaack. And the numbers don’t lie.

• 38 coverage snaps

• 3 targets

• 0 receptions allowed

• 1 forced incompletion

Those were the Pro Football Focus metrics for Cory Trice coming out of last Saturday’s 20-10 victory at No. 21 Minnesota. It was the type of shut-down effort Purdue staffers had been waiting to see from Trice, who missed all but two games in 2021 with injury.