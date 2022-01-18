Purdue CB coach James Adams leaving for Wake Forest

Purdue has another opening on its staff.

According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, cornerbacks coach James Adams is leaving to coach safeties at Wake Forest, his alma mater.



Prior to last season, Adams arrived at Purdue from Navy and spent just one season in West Lafayette, helping develop a position that lacked depth and played most of 2021 without No. 1 option Cory Trice (knee). And, the cornerback unit played well, for the most part.

Now, Adams is gone.



The move to Wake Forest was expected, as Adams follows Purdue co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert to Winston-Salem, where Lambert will be the defensive coordinator. Adams played for the Demon Deacons from 2002-06 when Lambert was a Wake assistant. Adams also was an assistant for Lambert at Charlotte from 2011-18.

In addition to seeing Adams and Lambert depart, Purdue also has seen co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard (Washington) and assistant offensive line coach Neil Callaway (retiring) leave the staff.

