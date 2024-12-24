Purdue CB Nyland Green, WR CJ Smith enter transfer portal

Purdue continues to watch pieces enter the transfer portal following an 1-11 season that ended with a coaching change, as cornerback Nyland Green and wide receiver CJ Smith have both entered the portal, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Green was the highest-rated transfer commit for the Boilermakers, being the 42nd-ranked transfer according to Rivals. The former four-star cornerback had lofty expectations after coming to West Lafayette by way of Georgia, but injury troubles plagued his lone season with the Boilermakers.

Green missed the first three games of the season before making his debut against Nebraska. He then missed the Oregon game due to injury once again and was unable to find his footing, holding the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of any Purdue defender with more than 12 snaps, with a 37.3 mark. He tallied 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and five passes defended in eight games.

Purdue now has no cornerbacks from its regular rotation still on the roster from this season, with Green joining Tarrion Grant, Botros Alisandro, Derrick Rogers Jr., Kyndrich Breedlove in the transfer portal. The lone returners are true freshmen Hudauri Hines and Earl Kulp in the unit.

As for Smith, injuries marred his brief Purdue career as well. The ex-Georgia Bulldog suited up in just three games for the Boilermakers while dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. Smith caught six passes for 69 yards in those contests.

Smith's departure is the latest hit to Purdue's receiving corps, which has lost five of its top six pass catchers from this season. He joins Max Klare, Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs, Shamar RIgby and Drew Biber in the transfer portal. The lone playmakers with 100 or more receiving yards from this season still on the roster are running back Devin Mockobee and De'Nylon Morrissette.

Purdue has now seen all but one starter on offense and two on defense either enter the transfer portal, exhaust their eligibility or declare for the NFL Draft this off-season as Barry Odom and the new coaching staff in West Lafayette look to rebuild the roster heading into 2025.