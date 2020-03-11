As the nation continues to respond to concern over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue announced that all athletic activities will be “closed to the general public until further notice.”

The athletic department’s declaration came shortly after the Big Ten announced that starting with Thursday’s games - including Purdue vs. Ohio State - the Big Ten Tournament would be closer to spectators.

Previously, the NCAA announced the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament events would be played without spectators.

Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season after news broke that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Purdue implemented policy on campus to address concerns over COVID-19 spreading, taking measures to bar gatherings of 50 more people and moving toward more online classwork following spring break.