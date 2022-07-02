Purdue collective launches website: Boilermaker Alliance

Introducing the Boilermaker Alliance.

What's that? It's Purdue's foray into the world of collectives that have become commonplace for schools across the nation since the advent of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) a year ago.

Organizers of the Boilermaker Alliance recently launched a website. The stated goal: "Empowering Purdue student-athletes to be leaders of change in their communities."

“A vibrant athletic program is essential to the Big Ten college experience that we cherished as undergraduates," co-founder Jeff McKean is quoted on the website. "Boilermaker Alliance will be an integral tool for Purdue University to maintain a competitive athletic program today and into the future.”

There will be significant additional build-out to the website over the next 60 days, but this should give the Purdue community a basic idea of what the Boilermaker Alliance is all about and what the approach will be.

What is a collective? They are school-specific entities typically comprised of deep-pocketed fans and alumni which are operated independently of the school they are affiliated with.

They typically work by pooling funds from an array of donors and businesses to generate NIL activities for a school’s student-athletes.