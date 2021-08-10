Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show Saturday

There is a first time for everything and this is no different.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette, there will be all kinds of Purdue sports memorabilia on display for fans and collectors to come and see first hands.

"Even if you are not a collector, but just a Purdue fan, this will be a fun event for you," said Orlando Itin, who along with Tom Schott are helping to organize the event. Itin has been a collector for decades with much of his treasure on display at his family restaurant Brunos.