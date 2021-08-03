Purdue commit Braden Smith recovering from surgery

After learning he's been playing on a compromised foot since the winter, Purdue commitment Braden Smith underwent surgery July 23, with an estimated recovery timeframe that shouldn't affect his senior season at Westfield High School.

Smith originally suffered a fracture in the foot last December, per Dustin Smith, and suffered a re-aggravation at a grassroots tournament in Dallas in July. Dr. David Porter, the foot and ankle specialist that Purdue uses, recommended surgery.

"Braden is currently 10 days post-op and doing well," Smith's father, Dustin, said. "He has no pain in the foot and is mobile on a scooter or crutches. He's doing his physical therapy and cardio daily as well as lifting in the weight room with some restrictions. He'll be back to shooting, without jumping, starting next week, so free throws and some spot shooting. He will be in a boot for four more weeks and then move into a carbon steel plate in his shoe for the remainder of this season."

The expectation is that Smith will be full strength again by mid-October, in time for the high school season, for which practice will begin Nov. 8 and the season opens Nov. 22.