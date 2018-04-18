GoldandBlack.com

Isaiah Thompson's play last summer suggested he might have been poised for a breakout spring.

The Purdue commitment won't get the chance, though, after breaking a bone in his ankle last Tuesday during an open-gym game at Zionsville High School.

"We were doing a one-on-one drill and I shot the ball and came down on someone's foot," Thompson said. "I thought initially it was just an ankle sprain and got up and walked it off, but once I went to the training room and took my shoe off, I couldn't walk on it at all."

Ensuing X-rays revealed a fractured talus bone, located in the ankle joint.

Thompson may not require surgery, but said he'll undergo an MRI in the days to come to check for ligament damage or any other potential issues.

Thompson said he hopes be playing again in two months.

Such a time frame would mean that he'd miss all four spring Nike EYBL sessions and May's marquee event for his Indy Heat grassroots team, the Hensley Run 'N Slam in Fort Wayne, but he will travel with Indy Heat, beginning this weekend, as the EYBL season opens in Dallas.

Thompson was named one of the six Indiana juniors picked to play in each of the three scrimmages that core team will play in during June.

"I definitely want to be careful with it and take it day by day," Thompson said. "I'd have loved to have started the EYBL this weekend, but obviously I can't now. I'd say July is definitely my focus to get back. I really want to play for the Indiana (Junior) All-Stars (in June). But I don't know if that will happen. We'll see."

Assuming Thompson is back by July, he'd be ready in time to play in the EYBL finals — the Peach Jam in South Carolina — should Indy Heat qualify without him.

Indy Heat also includes Purdue recruiting targets Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks, while the junior all-star group includes Jackson-Davis, Brooks and fellow Purdue priorities Mason Gillis and Armaan Franklin. Purdue's also seriously recruiting Brandon Newman from that group.