Purdue's sole member of the 2026 recruiting class, four-star guard Luke Ertel and Mt. Vernon fell to Noblesville on Thursday night, 50-46. The future Boilermaker finished with 11 points (5-12 shooting from the field), with five rebounds and two assists in the defeat.

Boiler Upload offers some thoughts on Ertel's night and spoke to the Purdue commit following the game.