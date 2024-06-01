Purdue's top committed prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson, earned an invitation to participate in the U.S. Army Bowl on Saturday, which he accepted. The game is set to be played in Anderson's home state of Texas in December.

Anderson has a resume that rivals any other quarterback in the country with three straight TAPPS Division I state championships as Parish Episcopal's signal caller. The future Boilermaker has also thrown for 9,540 yards and 109 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in 39 career games. Anderson's added 533 yards and seven scores on the ground as well.

A number of quarterback prospects have earned invitations alongside Anderson, including Akili Smith Jr. (Oregon), Malik Washington (undecided), Grayson Wilson (Arkansas), Locklan Hewlett (USF), and Emile Picarella (undecided).

Official rosters will not be finalized until closer to the game, but Anderson is poised to join a rare group just before he gets to West Lafayette in 2025.