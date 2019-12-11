Purdue's lost another defensive back commitment.

After losing four-star DB Christian Gonzalez a few weeks ago, cornerback prospect Malachi Melton flipped to Rutgers on Wednesday.

Melton's ties to Rutgers run deep. His father played there, and his older brother, Bo, is currently on the roster.

Nevertheless, Melton chose Purdue over the Knights in the summer. New Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was able to change his mind, however.

Purdue continues to recruit defensive backs for the 2020 class, for which the early signing period begins next Wednesday.